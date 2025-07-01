Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 689.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after buying an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.