Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,528 shares of company stock worth $201,688,571 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

