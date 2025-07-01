Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.