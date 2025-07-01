Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,825.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,454.41 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,883.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,880.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.