Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,476.7% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 300,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.58 and its 200 day moving average is $627.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

