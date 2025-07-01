Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

