JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 9.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,533,000 after buying an additional 56,110 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $292.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

