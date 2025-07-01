JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

