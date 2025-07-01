iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

