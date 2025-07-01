Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $2,146,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Up 1.3%

RLI stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. RLI’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

