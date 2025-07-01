Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after purchasing an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,440.96. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2%

EA opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.