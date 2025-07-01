Diversified Trust Co Sells 999 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 41,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $326.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $327.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

