Diversified Trust Co Purchases 229 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,410. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

