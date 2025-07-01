Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,233 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

