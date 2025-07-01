Diversified Trust Co Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.