Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 183.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.69 and a 12-month high of $192.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.75.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.