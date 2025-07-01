Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MPWR opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

