Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 516 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.