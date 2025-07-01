Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 421 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 100.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

