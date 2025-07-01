Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1%

PGR opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $207.48 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.