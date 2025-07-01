Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $95,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,643.90. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,740.89. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.