Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $84.42 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $84,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 221,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

