Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $534.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.94 and a 200-day moving average of $510.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

