Trust Co. of Vermont Has $28,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.