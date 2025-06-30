Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6%

VLO opened at $134.76 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

