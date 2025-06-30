Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – June 27th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and sell products or services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access or cyberattacks. These firms may offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and incident response, and they attract investors seeking exposure to a technology sector with growing demand driven by rising cybersecurity risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,355,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848,762. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.16. 1,126,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $506.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $123.92. 1,949,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,376. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. 787,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21.

