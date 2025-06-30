The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,160 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allstate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,053,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

