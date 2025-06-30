Sylvest Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sylvest Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

