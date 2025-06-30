Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $126,571,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,698. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $326.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

