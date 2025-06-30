Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,543 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $230,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0%

ROST opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.