Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,248 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corning Trading Up 0.3%

GLW stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

