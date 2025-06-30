Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

