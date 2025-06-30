Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CARR opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

