Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.9% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $576.90 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $478.33 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.67.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

