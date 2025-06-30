Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 484,671 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $326.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.