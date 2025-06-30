Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $202.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,331.45. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,721 shares of company stock worth $79,282,471. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

