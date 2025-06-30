Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

OTIS stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

