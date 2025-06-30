Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $18,930,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

