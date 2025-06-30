Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 45,763 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $488,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

