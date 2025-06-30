Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

