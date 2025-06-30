Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $90,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.19 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.