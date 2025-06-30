Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.52. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

