Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

