Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

