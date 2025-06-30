HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

