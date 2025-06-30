Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 242.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

