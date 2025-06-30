GenTrust LLC Buys 23 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $112,406,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,223 shares of company stock valued at $83,526,550 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $742.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

