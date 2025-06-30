General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.35.
GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
