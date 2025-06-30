General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.35.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

