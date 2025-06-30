Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $279,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

