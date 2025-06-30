Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $1,222,700,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.